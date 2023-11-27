General Atlantic L.P. Lowers Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

General Atlantic L.P. cut its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,652 shares during the quarter. Duolingo accounts for about 1.3% of General Atlantic L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 1.41% of Duolingo worth $82,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE:DUOL traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.38. 357,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,331. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.81 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $226.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,496 shares of company stock worth $73,360,476. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

