General Atlantic L.P. Sells 3,744,080 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

General Atlantic L.P. lowered its position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744,080 shares during the quarter. Grove Collaborative accounts for 0.0% of General Atlantic L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings in Grove Collaborative were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 134,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of GROV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,757. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

