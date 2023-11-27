Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $413,397.29 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $413,397.29 and approximately $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision’s ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

