Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 4.5%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26. 524,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 457,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

