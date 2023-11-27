Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 10.06% of Global Star Acquisition worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLST. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 547.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLST remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Monday. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GLST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.