Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stake Lessened by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 626,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 43,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,173. The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

