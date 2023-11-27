Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.14

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 18504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $640.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.