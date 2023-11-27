Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.14

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 18504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $640.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
