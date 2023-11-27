Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,491. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.