Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,583 shares during the period. Kinnate Biopharma comprises approximately 0.1% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.
Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 178,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
