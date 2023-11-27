Harvard Management Co. Inc. Purchases 7,333 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.0% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $686.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

