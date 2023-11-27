Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.8 %

PCVX traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 177,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,085. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,236 shares of company stock worth $3,984,455. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

