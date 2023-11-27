Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,461 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $210.86. 2,967,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,506. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $213.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of -513.80, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

