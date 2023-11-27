Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded up $8.36 on Monday, hitting $294.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,737. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

