Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,884 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

