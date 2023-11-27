Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 2.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.26% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. 13,804,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,723,314. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

