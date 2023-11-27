Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 294.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 3,343,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

