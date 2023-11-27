Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 233.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,928. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,942. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

