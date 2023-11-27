Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
