Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 67,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,058 shares of company stock worth $2,090,109. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.