Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 775,533 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,679. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.24. 5,858,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,832,412. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Read Our Latest Report on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.