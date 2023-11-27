Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 15,789 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 938.2% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

