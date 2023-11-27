Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 53,204 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,406 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up about 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Down 2.9 %

Transocean stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,737,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

