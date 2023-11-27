Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,938,000 after buying an additional 1,666,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PACB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

