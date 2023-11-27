Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 100,333 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,333 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 4.6% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.72. 777,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

