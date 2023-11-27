Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 470 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock remained flat at $29.17 during midday trading on Monday. 271,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

