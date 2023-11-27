Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 7,796,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,895,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

