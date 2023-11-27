Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 249,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,338. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.