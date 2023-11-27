HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 4.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of HealthEquity worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

HQY traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

