Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $43.93 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $43.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 178.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,255 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

