Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NSRGY traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $113.94. 159,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,318. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

