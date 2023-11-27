Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,648 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,578. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.