Hendley & Co. Inc. Takes $5.67 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. Eaton accounts for about 2.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.13. 182,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

