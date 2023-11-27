Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $129.10 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.10 million and $17,553.80 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00009549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,005.17 or 1.00006551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004044 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.55070592 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $43,616.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

