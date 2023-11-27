Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is MYDA Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 2.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 354,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

