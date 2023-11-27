Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 645,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 297,001 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $21.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEP

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,029,000 after buying an additional 899,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 352,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 2,197,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.