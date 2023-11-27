holoride (RIDE) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, holoride has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $217,427.47 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01593295 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $232,492.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

