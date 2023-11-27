holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.63 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $213,393.87 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,020.47 or 0.05442671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01607286 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $216,734.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

