Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.75 or 0.00026307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $140.29 million and $7.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00077198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040606 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,387,050 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

