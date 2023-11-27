Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

TWNK opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hostess Brands by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 478,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

