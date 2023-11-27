Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 134,360 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of General Motors worth $636,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,225,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

