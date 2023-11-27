Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 211,270 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,270 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of ManpowerGroup worth $100,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

