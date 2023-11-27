Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,560 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Halliburton worth $158,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. 1,962,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

