Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 678,819 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,815,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,819 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $774,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 3,729,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

