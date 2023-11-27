Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,182,134 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $205,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,861. The company has a market cap of $318.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

