Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,172,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of International Paper worth $69,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in International Paper by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

