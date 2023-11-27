Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $180.64 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,585 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $180,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

EEFT traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 85,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

