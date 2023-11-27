Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,920 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CVS Health worth $437,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,663. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

