Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,194 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,194 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $113,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

