Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $172,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. 644,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

