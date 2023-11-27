Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $127,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.48. 732,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,939. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

